Ex-principal sues school district, ex-conservator

A former Mississippi high school principal has filed a lawsuit that accuses a school district along with a former state conservator of discrimination and retaliation.
WTVA-TV reports former Aberdeen High School Principal Cloyd Garth Jr. filed the lawsuit under the First and 14th Amendments in the U.S. District Court last week.
The lawsuit accuses Mac Curlee of attempting to dissuade Garth from applying for a superintendent position because Curlee told him that the Mississippi Department of Education wanted a white person for the position.
The lawsuit also claims he was fired less than a month after an employee evaluation and after signing a contract with the Aberdeen School District.
He says Curlee denied him a hearing over his termination. The school district and Curlee couldn't be reached for this story.
Comments