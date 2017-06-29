Mississippi

June 29, 2017 4:10 AM

Judge to decide terms of injunction in TVA lawsuit

The Associated Press
KNOXVILLE, Tenn.

A federal judge is expected to rule on the terms of an injunction that regulates how the Tennessee Valley Authority removes trees along right of ways while TVA works on an Environmental Impact Statement.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports residents of a Knoxville subdivision filed a lawsuit against the TVA in 2014, claiming the TVA changed its policy from cutting down trees that posed immediate danger to power lines to one that cut down "an extremely large number of trees." Plaintiffs also said the TVA hadn't completed an EIS before beginning the project.

TVA spokesman Jim Hopson said on Tuesday they recognize the appropriate environmental review wasn't conducted and that they're preparing to publish an EIS.

U.S. District Judge Tom Varlan is expected to make a ruling within a month.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Man live streams his takedown of Arkansas' Ten Commandments monument

Man live streams his takedown of Arkansas' Ten Commandments monument 1:04

Man live streams his takedown of Arkansas' Ten Commandments monument
Hero tells hows he stopped an armed robbery with only a bat 3:07

Hero tells hows he stopped an armed robbery with only a bat
Storm clouds paint ominous picture in Harrison County skies 1:07

Storm clouds paint ominous picture in Harrison County skies

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos