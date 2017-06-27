Mississippi

June 27, 2017 7:11 PM

Bond set for former teacher accused of statutory rape

The Associated Press
PURVIS, Miss.

Bond has been set at $150,000 for a former Lamar County teacher accused of statutory rape.

WDAM-TV reports 38-year-old Jenny Hipp, a former speech pathologist for the Lamar County School District, appeared in court Tuesday. The judge also ordered Hipp to undergo a mental evaluation.

No attorney for Hipp is listed in the sheriff's records.

Sheriff Danny Rigel says Hipp was arrested Sunday by Jones County deputies at an undisclosed location on an arrest warrant from Lamar County. She faces one count of statutory rape in connection with allegations involving a student under the age of 16.

District officials say Hipp had been assigned to more than one school, but none of the allegations occurred on any school grounds.

Superintendent Tess Smith says Hipp was fired after the allegations surfaced.

