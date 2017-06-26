Mississippi

June 26, 2017 2:05 AM

Police: man arrested, tried grabbing cash from bank drawer

The Associated Press
D'IBERVILLE, Miss.

Police in Mississippi say a 32-year-old man has been arrested after attempting to rob a bank.

The Sun Herald reports that a statement from D'Iberville police says Roy Williams is facing a felony charge of attempted robbery after the incident Saturday afternoon at a bank in a Walmart Supercenter.

The statement says Woodforest Bank employees called police after a man tried reaching over the counter into a cash drawer. Police say he was unable to grab any money and ran.

Police say they set up a perimeter around the Walmart and that Williams was located after a citizen contacted them.

Williams is held at the Harrison County jail with his bond set at $50,000. It is unclear if he has an attorney.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

She died after being broadsided by a boat. Her family won't stop fighting for her.

She died after being broadsided by a boat. Her family won't stop fighting for her. 2:32

She died after being broadsided by a boat. Her family won't stop fighting for her.
RuPaul's Drag Race contestant Gia Gunn says pride transcends LGBTQ community 1:13

RuPaul's Drag Race contestant Gia Gunn says pride transcends LGBTQ community
Watch the members of the Sun Herald's All-South Mississippi Baseball Team introduce themselves 1:16

Watch the members of the Sun Herald's All-South Mississippi Baseball Team introduce themselves

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos