Police: man arrested, tried grabbing cash from bank drawer

Police in Mississippi say a 32-year-old man has been arrested after attempting to rob a bank.
The Sun Herald reports that a statement from D'Iberville police says Roy Williams is facing a felony charge of attempted robbery after the incident Saturday afternoon at a bank in a Walmart Supercenter.
The statement says Woodforest Bank employees called police after a man tried reaching over the counter into a cash drawer. Police say he was unable to grab any money and ran.
Police say they set up a perimeter around the Walmart and that Williams was located after a citizen contacted them.
Williams is held at the Harrison County jail with his bond set at $50,000. It is unclear if he has an attorney.
