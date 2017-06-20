Man denies delivering 50 kilos of marijuana for spring break

A Mississippi man has pleaded not guilty of conspiring to bring more than 50 kilos of marijuana for sale to spring-breakers.
The Sun Herald reported on Monday that 36-year-old Deandre Deair Marks pleaded on a three-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court after being arrested during a traffic stop in Gulfport. He was arraigned on June 13 and has a trial set to begin on July 24.
The indictment says the marijuana was brought to Gulfport from Texas, and that Marks was arrested on April 6. It alleges Marks and two co-conspirators plotted to distribute the drugs starting in February.
Gulfport Police Chief Leonard Papania says Marks was pulled over for a traffic violation on Interstate 10 with marijuana bundles in the pickup truck he was driving.
