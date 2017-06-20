Police: Condition of boy, 8, shot in head now 'critical'

Police in Mississippi say the condition of an 8-year-old boy who was shot in the head has been upgraded.
The Clarion-Ledger reports Jackson police Cmdr. Tyree Jones said Monday the condition of Richard Kyles is critical after he was in "very serious critical condition" at a local hospital on Sunday.
Police say that close to midnight on Saturday, Richard's mother Deneka Frazier was being followed by her ex-boyfriend 26-year-old Kendrick Jackson in a Chevrolet Impala driven by 35-year-old Lakia Bradley. Police say Richard was riding in the back of his mother's car and was the only of four children inside who were hurt when Jackson fired at least one shot into the vehicle.
Both Jackson and Bradley were charged with four counts of aggravated assault and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle.
