Police: Condition of boy, 8, shot in head now 'critical'

1:44 He was happy to rebuild for his parents after Katrina took their home Pause

2:57 Katrina came and leveled their beautiful Pass Christian home. They rebuilt anyway.

0:47 Ninjas show of their skills at summer fair in Biloxi

3:29 Dad's love helps start Buddy Ball on Mississippi Gulf Coast

0:48 Tour a historic home on Scenic Drive in Pass Christian

1:07 Watch the All-South Mississippi Softball players introduce themselves

0:55 Reindeer make a surprise visit to Pass Christian

0:36 Storm lights up night sky over Mississippi Sound

1:00 Saints players congratulate Jarrius Robertson