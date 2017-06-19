Mississippi

June 19, 2017 1:56 AM

Mississippi man sentenced in fatal abuse of toddler daughter

The Associated Press
WAVELAND, Miss.

A jury in Mississippi has found a man guilty of fatally abusing his 23-month-old daughter.

The Sun Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2sqV2Aa ) 34-year-old Oren Lewis was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for capital murder. Prosecutors say the Waveland resident was sentenced in Hancock County for the death of Ma'Leah Grace "Gracie" Bush.

Assistant District Attorney Matthew Burrell says that Lewis abused the toddler in August 2013 before she died from injuries days later. During closing arguments Burrell said that Gracie's injuries were consistent with a fall from a two-story building. Medical professionals testified earlier in the trial that her injuries could not have happened from a simple fall.

Lewis testified that he was not in the room when Gracie received the injuries that led to her death.

