Missing Mississippi woman found dead

A woman has been found dead after being reported missing in Mississippi.
WAPT-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2s1ad2Z ) the Silver Alert for 71-year-old Kathy Lankford was canceled Sunday after it had been issued when the Raymond resident did not return home from dropping off her granddaughter at softball fields Saturday afternoon in Pearl.
The Hinds County Sheriff's Department says it appears the vehicle Lankford was driving ran off the roadway and into a creek in a rural area. Investigators at the scene were reconstructing the accident.
Major Pete Luke says it is unclear if Lankford had a medical emergency before the accident. Luke says the vehicle she had been driving was not visible to passing motorists from the roadway.
Comments