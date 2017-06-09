A screen shot from Facebook shows photos of Jaycee Dellapena helping deliver her baby brother at a Jackson hospital on June 6, 2017.
Mississippi

June 09, 2017

12-year-old delivers her new baby brother in Jackson hospital

JACKSON

A girl has delivered her new baby brother at a Mississippi hospital.

WLBT-TV reports 12-year-old Jacee Dellapena helped deliver 7-pound, 6-ounce Cayson Carraway on Tuesday.

It wasn’t Dede Carraway’s original birth plan and despite her initial reaction, the mother allowed her daughter to help when a doctor asked. Dellapena had been crying because she thought she was too short to be able to see the birth. Carraway says years ago her daughter was too young when she’d wanted to be inside the room during her middle son’s birth.

Dellapena says the doctor actually let her pull her brother out, and that although she was nervous it was the best moment of her life.

Carraway says she cried during the “good moment” after seeing the emotions on her daughter’s face.

