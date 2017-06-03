Mississippi

June 03, 2017 9:35 AM

Man accused of crimes in 3 states waives Kansas hearing

The Associated Press
PRATT, Kan.

A man accused of killing and wounding people in Mississippi, New Mexico and Kansas in February has waived a hearing.

Alex Deaton is charged in Kansas with attempted murder, aggravated robbery, theft, fleeing and attempting to elude an officer.

KSNW-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2so9Q24 ) that a Pratt County judge bound Deaton over after he waived Friday's hearing. The stepfather of Pratt store clerk Riley Juel, whom Deaton is accused of shooting, says a recovering Juel has resumed work.

Deaton is indicted in Rankin County, Mississippi, for murder, auto theft and drive-by shooting, accused of strangling his girlfriend, stealing her car, and shooting a jogger.

Authorities also say he killed a woman in Neshoba County, Mississippi.

Deaton then allegedly drove to New Mexico, carjacked a couple and shot one, before capture in Kansas.

