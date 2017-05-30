2 shot, 1 dead in Saturday night shooting

One man has been killed and another injured after a shooting in Mississippi.
The Clarion-Ledger reports (http://on.thec-l.com/2sgudxi ) the victims were shot after a fight escalated Saturday night in Jackson. Officials say at least two people fired shots at each other during the incident.
Jackson police say 26-year-old Jamie Washington was killed and 23-year-old Rodriquez Byrd was injured. Both were taken to a local hospital where Washington was pronounced dead on arrival. Byrd is listed in stable condition. Washington was shot multiple times and Byrd suffered a single gunshot wound to the foot. It's unclear if the victims were involved in the physical altercation.
Police say the suspects fled the scene in what appeared were a white Ford Crown Victoria and a gray or primed "box-style" Chevrolet vehicle.
