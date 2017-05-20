Mexican man facing deportation gets extension in Mississippi

A Mexican man who has lived in Mississippi the past 20 years won't get to stay in the United States for another year.
The Greenwood Commonwealth (http://bit.ly/2q5KC6r) reports that 36-year-old Martin Duron-Esparza was denied the extra time in a May 12 letter signed by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Officer Rodney Sharff.
Duron-Esparza immigrated to Leflore County as a 16-year-old but never obtained documents for permanent residency. He says he received annual work permits for six years, but those ended last June, without explanation.
ICE originally demanded that Duron-Esparza leave the U.S. by April 13. He was later told he could stay in Greenwood until his children finish this academic year at St. Francis Catholic School.
Officials now say he must leave on June 1.
