Cochran, Wicker honor Tartt, other fallen officers

Another Mississippi law enforcement officer’s name has been added to the National Law Enforcment Memorial in Washington.
Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agent James Lee Tartt of Grenada is the 233rd fallen officer from the state on the memorial..
Mississippi’s Republican U.S. Sens. Thad Cochran and Roger Wicker spoke about the law enforcement officers at the 36th Annual National Peace Officers' Memorial Service at the U.S. Capitol on Monday morning, according to a joint press release from their offices.
“Law enforcement officers risk their safety for ours. Far too often, their dedication to our communities costs them their lives,” Cochran said. “National Police Week marks a time to honor their service and show our appreciation to the families they left behind.”
Tartt was killed in a standoff in Tishomingo County on Feb. 20, 2016. He was a 22-year law enforcement veteran, and the 2011 MBN Agent of the Year. Tartt’s name was inscribed on the Sunday’s National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial as part of the 29th annual candlelight vigil.
“Our law enforcement officers and their families have our respect and appreciation throughout the year, not just during National Police Week,” Wicker said. “The support they provide to our communities cannot be overstated. Occasions like this offer an opportunity to remember officers like James Lee Tartt who have given the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. We honor their memory and their service.”
National Police Officers Memorial Day was first designated in 1962 by President John F. Kennedy.
Paul Hampton: 228-284-7296, @JPaulHampton
Comments