Couple charged with child abuse that left permanent scars

MAGNOLIA, Miss.

A Pike County couple has been arrested after authorities say they beat their children, leaving them with permanent scars.

The Enterprise-Journal (http://bit.ly/2pRV4S6) reports 28-year-old Michael Anthony Porter and 26-year-old LaMyra Smith were charged Friday in the alleged beating of their 3- and 4-year-old sons. Porter was charged with felonious child abuse while Smith was charged with child neglect.

Pike County Chief Sheriff's Investigator Chris Bell says the permanent scarring on the children's arms and lower buttocks are consistent with being beaten by a belt or extension cord.

He says the abuse happened over the last two years.

Authorities say a Department of Human Services worker notified the police April 27.

It's unclear if Porter or Smith have attorneys.

