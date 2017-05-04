Mississippi

May 04, 2017 9:13 AM

Mississippi circuit judge to retire after 20 years

The Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss.

A circuit judge in Mississippi is retiring after nearly 20 years of service.

WLBT-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2q1LXiW0 ) that Eighth Circuit Judge Vernon R. Cotten of Carthage will step down May 31. He announced his retirement on May 1, two weeks after he turned 80.

Cotten was appointed by Gov. Kirk Fordice in 1997, after serving as a municipal judge for 10 years and a special judge of the tribal court of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians for 23 years.

Gov. Phil Bryant will appoint a judge to the circuit, which includes Leake, Neshoba, Newton and Scott counties.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

James Allen shares wisdom at Gaming Summit

James Allen shares wisdom at Gaming Summit 3:26

James Allen shares wisdom at Gaming Summit
Gulfport Police investigating suspicious death 3:17

Gulfport Police investigating suspicious death
Friends grieve loss of Gulfport woman killed in house fire 1:08

Friends grieve loss of Gulfport woman killed in house fire

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos