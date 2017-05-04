Man faces murder charge in northeast Mississippi slaying

Authorities say they've filed charges against a man accused in a Northeast Mississippi killing.
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2pIZHw4 ) that 45-year-old William Paul Key Jr. was arrested by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
He has been charged with one count of murder. It wasn't immediately known whether Key has a lawyer who could be reached Thursday.
Key is accused in the shooting death of 35-year-old Jerad Smith on Tuesday in Monroe County, about 30 miles south of Tupelo.
Authorities said Smith was found lying in a ditch with multiple gunshot wounds.
