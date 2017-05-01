Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle on Interstate 55

Authorities say a pedestrian has been killed after being struck by a vehicle on a Mississippi interstate.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol says the man was struck and killed early Sunday morning on Interstate 55 in Copiah County.
WJTV-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2pO3H11 ) that a vehicle was traveling northbound when the male pedestrian entered the northbound lanes of I-55 and was struck.
Authorities said the driver of the vehicle did not suffer any injuries.
The man's name wasn't being released until his relatives could be notified.
