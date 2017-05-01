Mississippi

May 01, 2017 5:55 AM

Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle on Interstate 55

The Associated Press
WESSON, Miss.

Authorities say a pedestrian has been killed after being struck by a vehicle on a Mississippi interstate.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says the man was struck and killed early Sunday morning on Interstate 55 in Copiah County.

WJTV-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2pO3H11 ) that a vehicle was traveling northbound when the male pedestrian entered the northbound lanes of I-55 and was struck.

Authorities said the driver of the vehicle did not suffer any injuries.

The man's name wasn't being released until his relatives could be notified.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Wind, sand and rising water bring weather risk

Wind, sand and rising water bring weather risk 1:42

Wind, sand and rising water bring weather risk
True impact of BP oil spill won’t be know for years 4:55

True impact of BP oil spill won’t be know for years
Pass Christian house the perfect place for a family gathering 1:29

Pass Christian house the perfect place for a family gathering

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos