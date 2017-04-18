Riverboats expected to bring 40,000 to Vicksburg in 2017

An increase in riverboat traffic is expected to bring more than 40,000 visitors to Vicksburg this year.
The Vicksburg Post reports (http://bit.ly/2oGYMxp) that tourists travelling by riverboat have generated a significant economic impact for the city, whose waterfront is a featured stop.
The American Queen steamboat is the largest ship to regularly visit Vicksburg, with a capacity of 436 passengers. Its parent company estimates each stop in the city yields a $23,000 to $27,000 impact.
Vicksburg Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Bill Serrat says the overall increase in riverboat visits translates to a larger brand awareness of the city through word-of-mouth advertising from passengers.
At least four boats are scheduled to dock in Vicksburg on Nov. 14. City officials are organizing events and logistics to welcome the visitors.
