Mississippi

April 18, 2017 3:55 AM

Sheriff: Argument over a flashlight leads to fatal stabbing

The Associated Press
MOSELLE, Miss.

Authorities have arrested a man they say fatally stabbed another man during a fight over a flashlight.

WDAM (http://bit.ly/2ojfdNs ) reports 25-year-old Matthew Lee Phillips of Seminary has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of 40-year-old Joseph Stringer on Friday in Jones County.

Officials say Stringer was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say Phillips fled the scene, leading police on an 11-hour search.

Jones County Sheriff Alex Hodge says they were fighting over a flashlight Stringer had taken from Phillips. Hodge says they've had altercations before and there was some alcohol involved.

Phillips says the killing was self-defense and Stringer had sent him to the hospital before.

It's unclear if Phillips has an attorney.

