Mississippi

April 17, 2017 2:27 AM

Police: Pedestrian fatally struck on a highway near Fayette

FAYETTE, Miss.

Authorities say a Pascagoula man was fatally struck by a vehicle that hit him while he walked down a Mississippi Highway in Jefferson County.

News outlets report the Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol said in a statement that 25-year-old Johnny Lee Beverly had been hit Saturday by an unidentified vehicle that was traveling south on Mississippi 553.

Authorities say Beverly had been walking on the northbound side of 553 when the vehicle crossed over the line and hit him. Officials say Beverly was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cpl. Brandon Fortenberry says two witnesses told police they heard what sounded like an auto accident around 1:30 a.m. Fortenberry says when witnesses went to check the scene they didn't see anyone around.

