Police arrest a man wanted in Harrison County slaying

Authorities say they have arrested a man who they say shot and killed a man inside his Harrison County home.
News outlets report 34-year-old Stephen Redmond was arrested on Tuesday for first-degree murder in the shooting death of 48-year-old Robert Walters in Gulfport.
Police say they found Walters shot in the chest inside his rental house earlier that day. Walters was transported to the hospital, where he later died.
Spokesman Sgt. Joshua Bromen says Redmond and Walters were acquaintances. Officials say investigators are looking into the cause of the shooting.
It's unclear if Redmond has an attorney.
Comments