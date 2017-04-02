Hattiesburg barber hangs up clippers after 56 years

He's an expert at the flat-top and no fan of the man bun — Hattiesburg barber Bob Morrow has seen a lot of styles come-and-go during his 56-year career. Wednesday, he put his clippers and blow dryer away for good as he retired after more than five decades in the business.
"5:30 p.m. poof! It's all over," Morrow said, as he worked on some of his last customers. "When you've been doing it as long as I have, it's a part of you. I do like to cut."
Morrow, 75, has spent the past several days saying goodbye to longtime customers who have been dropping in for a last haircut and final farewell.
"The other day the first four customers I worked on — they had all been (here) 50 years," he said. "I'm like a daddy to a lot of them. We've treated them good."
Sammy James, 71, can't remember how many years he's been coming to Morrow's Barber and Style Shop.
"I can't figure it out," he said. "What I want to know is where am I going for the next 20?"
On Wednesday, the shop was filled with customers waiting for a trim. They hung around at a row of chairs located under numerous fish mounted on the dark, paneled walls. Vintage model cars lined cabinets above the styling table mirrors. Customers will say farewell to the shop's unique look along with Morrow because his partner Harlon Parker, 69, is retiring with him. The shop is closing its doors for good. Parker is taking it all in stride.
"I couldn't wait," he said. "I've been hunting this dog ever since I started barber's college in 1964."
Morrow's got a few years on Parker. He graduated from barber school at Hinds Junior College in 1961, working at Woodward's Barber and Beauty Shop in downtown Hattiesburg until 1969. Then he moved to The Razor's Edge on Broadway Drive, buying the shop after a few months. In 1975, Morrow moved the business to Timothy Lane where he's been ever since.
It's obvious Morrow loves interacting with his customers. He has a grin and joke for everyone. But Morrow maintains the real reason he became a barber is because he doesn't like working outdoors.
"Back when I was in high school, I worked on a farm. Didn't like that — not for this old boy," he said. "Then I worked with my daddy as a carpenter, and I didn't like that. I went into the Air Force, and I definitely didn't like that."
Morrow got a medical discharge, and he's been cutting hair ever since. He got the idea from a family friend who was a barber.
"He seemed like he always had a hamburger to eat, so I figured why not?" Morrow said. "I've always done OK. It's an honest living."
Morrow will stay busy in retirement. He plans to help his 78-year-old sister, who is currently the sole caretaker of their 82-year-old brother.
"It it wasn't for him, I wouldn't be quitting," Morrow said. "I'm old, but I'm not wore out. I'm in pretty good shape for an old man."
Morrow should also have some spare time to spend with his wife Diane, 71, their five grown children and 27 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A lot has changed since Morrow first entered the barber's profession. He used to charge a dollar for a haircut. Now he charges $15. And barbers are not so common anymore. Morrow said he's not sure he'd tell a young whippersnapper to follow in his footsteps.
"I'd tell them to go to beauty school — it's sort of a dying breed," he said. "I'd do it over if I had to, but I don't have to worry about that."
