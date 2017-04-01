Mississippi couple arrested in death of man found in car

A Mississippi man and his girlfriend have been arrested in the shooting death of a man found in a car parked alongside Interstate 55.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies Friday arrested 36-year-old Rodney Reynold, of Tylertown, Mississippi, on charges of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice. He's accused in the death of 35-year-old Alphonse Reid, whose body was found March 15. He died of multiple gunshot wounds.
The Advocate reports (http://bit.ly/2omn9RB ) Reynold's girlfriend, 43-year-old Mary Mayeaux, also of Tylertown, was arrested on charges of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder, accessory after the fact to obstruction of justice and failure to report a felony.
It was unknown if either suspect has an attorney.
Sheriff's spokeswoman Dawn Panepinto says details about a motive have not been released.
Comments