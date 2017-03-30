Pontotoc County man gets life sentence for double homicide

A Pontotoc County man has been sentenced to two consecutive life sentences, without the possibility of parole, after pleading guilty to two charges of capital murder.
Media outlets report that 27-year-old Carl Victor Hughes pleaded guilty Tuesday to the capital murders of Pontotoc County residents Donald and Evelyn Baker. The two were bludgeoned to death in their Shady Grove Community home on May 3, 2015.
Before Hughes entered his guilty plea, he had been scheduled to go to trial Monday on the capital murder charges. A jury pool of 500 local residents had been summoned as potential jurors.
Assistant District Attorney Paul Gault said the state would have sought the death penalty if the case had gone to trial.
Comments