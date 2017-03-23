Ala, Miss police want man who escaped Miss jail, girlfriend

Police in Alabama and Mississippi are looking for a man who escaped March 4 or 5 from a Mississippi jail, and for his girlfriend.
Authorities tell news outlets that Jermaine Butler chiseled his way out of the Hinds County jail with two other inmates, who have since been recaptured.
Federal marshals say Butler's girlfriend, Shaniqua Williams, is a person of interest.
Tuscaloosa, Alabama, police Lt. Teena Richardson says that city wants Butler and Williams because they failed to show up in court on unrelated charges.
She says Butler is accused of domestic violence, harassment, unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of marijuana and obstruction of governmental operations.
She says Williams is accused of possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and of obstructing governmental operations.
Comments