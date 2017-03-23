Susan Duncan named UM Law School Dean; begins Aug. 1

The University of Mississippi School of Law has a new dean.
After a national search, the university says it has chosen Susan Duncan of Louisville, Kentucky, for the top post. She is scheduled to start Aug. 1, pending approval by the Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Education.
Duncan joins UM from the University of Louisville Brandeis School of Law, where she's served as interim dean from 2012 to 2017 and on the faculty since 1997.
The Oxford Eagle reports (http://bit.ly/2nelKLu ) that Debbie Bell, who has served as interim dean at for two years, will continue in that role until July 31.
UM Chancellor Jeffrey Vitter says Duncan will be instrumental in guiding the law school to higher rankings and a greater role in Mississippi.
