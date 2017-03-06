Search underway for 2 of 3 inmates accused of jail escape

Authorities are searching for two of three inmates they say escaped from the Hinds County lockup.
Hinds County officials said in a statement that investigators on Sunday were still trying to determine how they escaped. They say detention staff assigned to the part of the jail where they were being housed reported that they were present at 9 p.m. Saturday, but went missing sometime after that.
The Clarion-Ledger reports (http://on.thec-l.com/2mLIpzD ) that one of the inmates was captured Sunday evening.
The newspaper reports that the three inmates face charges that include robbery, carjacking, and shooting into an occupied home.
