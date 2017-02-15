Mississippi woman locks self away during immigration arrests

A woman locked herself inside a closet and refused to come out as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested her father and brother.
Local media report agents eventually left the Jackson house and didn't arrest the woman.
An immigration official described the Wednesday arrest as a targeted enforcement action. Some immigrants without legal status fear a shift in enforcement tactics under President Donald Trump.
Daniella Vargas says her family came to Mississippi from Argentina about 17 years ago. She says her 55-year-old father, Daniel Vargas, has an expired visa. She says her brother, 26-year-old Alan Vargas, was also in the country without permission.
Immigrant advocate Bill Chandler says deportation of Daniella Vargas was deferred under a policy allowing undocumented immigrants who entered the United States as young children to stay.
