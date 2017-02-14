Mississippi

Noxubee County jailer accused of shoplifting

The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Miss.

A Noxubee County Sheriff's Department detention officer finds herself on the other side of the law.

Authorities say 38-year-old Tabatha Davis-Lott has been arrested on a charge of shoplifting. She's accused of taking less than $250 worth of merchandise from Belk Department Store in Columbus on Sunday.

The charge is a misdemeanor.

WCBI-TV (http://bit.ly/2kFUim1 ) reports Lott is out after posting $862 bond.

Sheriff Terry Grassaree says he is aware of the arrest and is determining what steps to take next.

