Mississippi

February 7, 2017 4:27 AM

New deputy accused of bringing drugs into Raymond jail

The Associated Press
RAYMOND, Miss.

A Jackson-area detention officer has been accused of bringing drugs into a jail.

Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason said 21-year-old Brodrick Cardale Taylor, of Utica, was arrested Monday after authorities say he brought marijuana, MDMA, Spice and Xanax into the Raymond Detention Center with the intention of delivering the drugs to an inmate.

Authorities say Taylor is cooperating with deputies, who expect to make more arrests.

Taylor started working for the department about two months ago. It is unclear whether he has an attorney.

Mississippi

