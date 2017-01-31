A checkup for Ocean Springs oaks

Sprawling oak trees that mark the landscape of Ocean Springs are getting a checkup.
While dealing with rot problems in the huge live oak outside one local business, officials decided to order a thorough evaluation off all 75 oaks that line the city's Washington Avenue south of U.S. 90.
The Sun Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2kaxiME) that the assessment by professional arborists started Monday.
David Fulgham, with Fulgham's Inc., has a team measuring, numbering and assessing each of the downtown oaks. They are setting up an inventory, a database of information on each tree that the city can access and update.
It will list the condition of each tree, which is now numbered with a little metal tag. And it will list potential hazards for the tree.
