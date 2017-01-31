Mississippi

January 31, 2017 3:46 AM

March sentencing date for Hattiesburg couple in tax case

The Associated Press
HATTIESBURG, Miss.

A new sentencing date has been set for Hattiesburg business owners Charles and Linda Bolton in their federal tax case.

The Hattiesburg American reports (http://hatne.ws/2kaqqyO ) the sentencing date was pushed back to March 17 because of possible scheduling conflicts in February for a federal judge.

The couple was convicted Sept. 15 in federal court on five counts of filing false tax returns. In addition, Charles Bolton was convicted of four counts of tax evasion. The convictions stem from the couple's tax filings for the years 2009-13. They face possible fines of hundreds of thousands of dollars as well as possible prison sentences.

The Boltons own two Hattiesburg businesses, Sports 22 Restaurant and Hall Avenue Package Store.

Mississippi

