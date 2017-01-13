Mississippi ex-Gov. William Winter released from hospital

Former Mississippi Gov. William Winter has been released from a hospital six days after he fell on his icy driveway and injured his head.
University of Mississippi Medical Center Ruth Cummins says Winter was discharged Friday.
Winter, 93, was walking his miniature schnauzer, Charlie Brown, when he slipped and fell Saturday outside his north Jackson home. It happened a day after a storm system left a coating of sleet in central Mississippi as it moved through the South. Physicians said he had some bleeding on his brain.
Winter was admitted to the intensive care unit Saturday, then was moved to a regular hospital room Tuesday. A neurologist who examined him told the Winter family that his prognosis for recovery is good.
Dick Molpus, who served on Winter's gubernatorial staff before winning three terms himself as secretary of state, is acting as a Winter family spokesman.
"He still has some healing work to do, as would anyone with these type injuries," Molpus said Friday.
Winter, a Democrat, was governor from 1980 to 1984. He is best known for pushing lawmakers to enact the Education Reform Act of 1982, which set rules for compulsory school attendance, established free public kindergartens and set quality standards for schools and teachers. He has also worked on racial reconciliation efforts.
Winter served for decades on the board of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History, and the department's main building in downtown Jackson is named for him.
Comments