$250,000 bond for suspect in Vancleave woman's death

Authorities say bond has been set at $250,000 for the suspect in a weekend slaying in Vancleave.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Department said in a Monday news release that the bond was set for Brandon Colby Smith, who is charged in the death of 30-year-old Elizabeth Corene Jones.
An autopsy was set for Tuesday. No details have been released on a possible motive or the manner of Jones' death.
The Sun-Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2iy03kI ) Gautier police arrested the 32-year-old Smith early Sunday morning on charges of public drunkenness and possession of paraphernalia. Sheriff's investigators questioned Smith and arrested him on a murder charge in Jones' death.
Comments