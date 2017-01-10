Mississippi

January 10, 2017 3:53 AM

$250,000 bond for suspect in Vancleave woman's death

The Associated Press
PASCAGOULA, Miss.

Authorities say bond has been set at $250,000 for the suspect in a weekend slaying in Vancleave.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Department said in a Monday news release that the bond was set for Brandon Colby Smith, who is charged in the death of 30-year-old Elizabeth Corene Jones.

An autopsy was set for Tuesday. No details have been released on a possible motive or the manner of Jones' death.

The Sun-Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2iy03kI ) Gautier police arrested the 32-year-old Smith early Sunday morning on charges of public drunkenness and possession of paraphernalia. Sheriff's investigators questioned Smith and arrested him on a murder charge in Jones' death.

Related content

Mississippi

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

George County's Ron Renfroe talks Hoopsfest, region play

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos