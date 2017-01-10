New director touts new events at Harrison Fairgrounds.

The new director of the Harrison County Fairgrounds says the facility has already booked 41 of the 52 available weekends for 2017, with events including an American Polocrosse Association tournament and something called the "battle race" obstacle course.
WLOX-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2ixYSlh ) that director Greg Whitfield told the Board of Supervisors about the events Monday morning.
Nineteen of the 41 events already scheduled are new to the facility. Meanwhile, the Fairgrounds is gearing up for a familiar favorite: The Winter Classics horse show begins February 8th.
Comments