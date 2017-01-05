Mississippi

January 5, 2017 3:11 AM

Nursing center volunteer accused of fondling patient

The Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss.

A 53-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly fondled a patient at a nursing center in Brookhaven.

Attorney General Jim Hood said Wednesday that James Henry Cason, of Brookhaven, faces one count of fondling of a vulnerable person. He was booked into the Lincoln County jail. Bond was set at $50,000. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

A Lincoln County grand jury indictment Cason for allegedly touching the buttocks of a resident for the purpose of gratifying his lust while working as a volunteer at the center.

If convicted, Cason faces up to 15 years in prison and $5,000 in fines.

