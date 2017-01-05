Nursing center volunteer accused of fondling patient

A 53-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly fondled a patient at a nursing center in Brookhaven.
Attorney General Jim Hood said Wednesday that James Henry Cason, of Brookhaven, faces one count of fondling of a vulnerable person. He was booked into the Lincoln County jail. Bond was set at $50,000. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
A Lincoln County grand jury indictment Cason for allegedly touching the buttocks of a resident for the purpose of gratifying his lust while working as a volunteer at the center.
If convicted, Cason faces up to 15 years in prison and $5,000 in fines.
