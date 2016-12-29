Hattiesburg offers Christmas tree recycling program

Christmas is over, but the City of Hattiesburg is urging residents to recycle their Christmas trees.
The city's Urban Forestry Division will accept live trees beginning Friday through Feb. 28 at four drop-off points — Duncan Lake on James Street, Cameron Ball field at Kamper Park, Highland Cemetery behind the office on West 7th Street and #8 Fire Station on Lamar Blvd.
All trees collected will be chipped into mulch and placed at Highland Cemetery. The mulch is free to residents on a first come, first serve basis, for as long as the mulch last.
Recycled tree mulch can be used for landscaping, gardening and compost.
WDAM-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2hxmfPy ) participants are asked to remove tree stands, decorations, lights and any other material. No artificial or frocked trees will be accepted.
