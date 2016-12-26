Chickasaw schools fight merger as senator vows to move ahead

A report to the Legislature shows three Chickasaw County school districts still oppose any merger, with no consensus on how to combine.
But Senate Education Committee Chairman Gray Tollison, an Oxford Republican, says more consolidation bills are likely in the 2017 Legislature.
The study commission was supposed to suggest merger plans for the Chickasaw County, Houston and Okolona districts.
Okolona, though is appealing to the U.S. Department of Justice to block any merger based on the district's federal desegregation order.
In the last five years, lawmakers have voted to abolish two districts and merge 17 others. Some mergers haven't happened yet.
State Rep. Preston Sullivan, an Okolona Democrat who forestalled a merger during the 2016 Legislature, says he wishes consolidation would go away, but realizes it won't.
Comments