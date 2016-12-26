Group planning downtown Natchez future gets holiday donation

A Christmas Eve donation of $5,000 has helped a Natchez organization reach its $100,000 goal to hire a planning firm to map out the future of the city's downtown area.
The Natchez Democrat reports (http://bit.ly/2ih2mZP) that the $5,000 check was handed to the president of "FOR Natchez" on the day before Christmas.
That, combined with another donation from a local business earlier in the week, brought FOR Natchez to the $100,000 mark. The organization plans to hire a firm called The Walker Collaborative to develop a strategic plan for the future of downtown Natchez.
"We can now move forward with confidence," Doyle said.
FOR Natchez's objective is to create a plan that will replace the 17-year-old portion of the city's comprehensive plan regarding downtown, Doyle said.
The group's strategy is to establish "anchor points" at the Natchez bluff area and the business district surrounding the city's Martin Luther King Jr. Street, where businesses are traditionally owned by African-American residents.
From those two anchor points, Doyle said, the goal is to further develop the bluff into a signature public park and the Martin Luther King Jr. Street area into an African-American history district.
Once the contract is signed, Walker and FOR Natchez will begin the first phase of the project, Doyle said.
The phase, which will likely begin in February, will include assembling a team of economists and planning consultants to begin research Doyle said would include a retail market analysis and a housing market analysis.
Comments