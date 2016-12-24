Farmers, residents: Keep Natchez Farmers Market open

Support from farmers and residents in the Natchez area may have saved the Natchez Farmers Market.
The market's marketing coordinator, Helen Brooks, told the Natchez Democrat (http://bit.ly/2hzz5IU ) that the market is being considered for relocation instead of closure.
She credited the concerns expressed by farmers, vendors and area residents.
The market is operated by the Alcorn State University Extension Program. Officials have not said why it was being considered for closure or the reason it would need to be relocated.
The market makes locally grown and organic produce, dairy products, handmade items, homemade baked goods and other products available to Natchez area residents.
Comments