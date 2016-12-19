4 set to be sentenced in Hattiesburg on corruption charges

A Hattiesburg pastor, Forrest County's former chief deputy and two others are set to be sentenced Monday on corruption charges.
U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett will set punishments for the Rev. Kenneth Fairley, Artie Fletcher, Charles Bolton and Linda Bolton.
Fairley was convicted Sept. 12 on three counts of conspiracy and theft in a federal case involving money skimmed from a federal housing program. Fletcher, indicted with Fairley, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of failing to report a felony.
In a separate case, then-Chief Deputy Charles Bolton was convicted of four counts of tax evasion and five counts of filing a false tax report relating to checks written to his restaurant and liquor store. His wife, Linda Bolton, was convicted on five counts of filing a false tax report.
