Hinds district attorney trial set on hindering prosecution

The district attorney in Mississippi's largest county will find himself the defendant and not the prosecutor in court Monday.
Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith is accused of conspiring to hinder the drug dealing prosecution of Christopher Butler
Smith said in a March court hearing that he could prove a video that supposedly proved drugs were found at Butler's house had been tampered with. The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics denies that claim.
The indictment charges two felony counts of hindering prosecution against both Smith and Assistant District Attorney Jamie McBride, covering four separate cases against Butler. Smith was also indicted on a misdemeanor count for meeting with Butler in jail and advising his attorney, mirroring an earlier misdemeanor charge.
Any conviction would remove Smith as district attorney.
