Federal government gives Mississippi more of barrier island

The federal government is giving Mississippi a chunk of the westernmost of the state's barrier islands.
Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann Friday accepted the deed to 492 acres of Cat Island. The federal government bought the land for $13.7 million from BP PLC. The oil company bought the land from the Boddie family in 2011 as part of the cleanup following 2010's Deepwater Horizon oil spill.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers paid for the land using federal aid approved after 2005's Hurricane Katrina. The same Mississippi Coastal Improvements Program will now pay to renourish the beach.
The donation and a trade leave Mississippi with more than 700 acres of the roughly 2,000-acre island.
Hosemann says he hopes to improve public access to the island, accessible only by boat.
Comments