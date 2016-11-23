Body found in Hinds County woods

A body discovered by hunters in the woods in northern Hinds County has been identified.
Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart identified the man as 63-year-old Larry Evans.
A news release from Sheriff Victor Mason says Evans was found near a deer camp about 8:40 a.m. Tuesday. Grisham Stewart says there doesn't appear to be any trauma to the body which appears to have been in the woods for about two days.
She tells The Clarion-Ledger (http://on.thec-l.com/2fqmaHq ) that the area where Evans was in leads her to suspect he might have become disoriented and got bogged down in heavy thick mud, like quicksand. She says he possibly struggled trying to free himself and could have had a heart attack or developed hypothermia from the cold temperatures.
