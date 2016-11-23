Offenders donate hams, turkey to homeless shelter

A Gulfport homeless shelter will have dozens of hams and turkeys to serve this Thanksgiving thanks to convicted felons, most of who are on house arrest.
The Mississippi Department of Corrections' Gulfport Field Office says the food is in addition to more than 2,000 canned and dry goods they've contributed to Feed My Sheep. Some of the offenders also helped clean and maintain the grounds of the nonprofit agency in preparations for Thursday's holiday meal.
Probation and Parole agent Troy Carpenter says those under their supervision just want people to see that convicted felons are doing something good and right. Most times, he says, all people see is the wrong things they did.
This marks the second straight year in which the Harrison County-Gulfport offenders have donated to the shelter.
