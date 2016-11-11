Man loses parts of 2 fingers after trying to help a snake

Talk about snakebit.
A Mississippi man who keeps venomous vipers in his home is recovering after being bitten by one of his pets. On Tuesday, doctors at the University of Mississippi Medical Center had to amputate parts of two of David Brewer's fingers.
Brewer tells the Enterprise-Journal (http://bit.ly/2fJCtQb ) that a visitor tried to remove a cottonmouth from his aquarium. The snake got tangled in a net, and Brewer says he was trying to free the creature when it sank fangs into two of his fingers.
Brewer, who lives in Pike County, posts YouTube videos of himself handling snakes. He says this was the eighth time he has been bitten, but he doesn't blame the cottonmouth.
As for the visitor, Brewer says: "She had no business messing with my snakes."
