Mississippi's Hood asks court to legalize online sales tax

Mississippi's attorney general is signing up for a court challenge to overturn a federal ban of online sales taxes.
Jim Hood said Monday that he and 10 other attorneys general have filed a friend-of-the-court brief asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a 1992 decision in a North Dakota case that bars states from collecting sales taxes on internet purchases.
Hood and other attorneys general want the Supreme Court to uphold a Colorado law that would collect sales taxes even if a company has no physical presence in the state. Hood says the requirement means local businesses are at a disadvantage and states are missing out on needed revenue.
Hood says more revenue would ease Mississippi's budget bind, and wants lawmakers to enact an internet sales tax in 2017.
