State high court justice Randolph to undergo heart surgery

Mississippi Supreme Court Presiding Justice Michael K. Randolph is scheduled for open heart surgery on Nov. 14.
Randolph, 69, expects to fully return to his duties at the court in mid-January after recuperating at home. The Hattiesburg resident said he will continue to work on court cases in Jackson and from home while recuperating from surgery.
And since work is ahead of schedule on all cases assigned to him, he does not anticipate any delays in cases on appeal.
Randolph’s surgery will to repair two leaking heart valves. The issue was discovered after Randolph began having trouble breathing. The heart surgery will be his second. He also had a triple bypass in 2006.
He exercises regularly and is an avid bicyclist. He rode between 12 and 34 miles a day before the symptoms appeared.
“I have a very positive outlook about where I’m headed,” Randolph said.
He was appointed to the bench by then-Gov. Haley Barbour on April 23, 2004 to serve the unexpired term of then-Chief Justice Edwin Pittman,according to his biography. He was elected to his first term in November 2004 and re-elected in 2012. Randolph says he plans to run for another term when his current one expires.
Randolph began his law practice in 1975 in Biloxi with Ross, King and Randolph. He also practiced in Pascagoula and opened a Hattiesburg office for Bryan, Nelson and Schroeder in 1976.
He is married to the Kathy Webb Randolph, formerly of Ocean Springs.
