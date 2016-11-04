Burn bans remain in 76 of 82 Mississippi counties

Burn bans remain in effect for 76 out of 82 Mississippi counties.
The Mississippi Forestry Commission on Thursday said Gov. Phil Bryant's partial state burn ban and all individual county bans will be effective through the weekend because a dry, cold front could make conditions more favorable for wildfires.
The only counties not under a burn ban are the coastal counties of Jackson, Hancock and Harrison, and Stone, Wilkinson and Jefferson counties.
Under the ban, campfires, bonfires, fire pits, fire rings, burn barrels, debris burning, fireworks, field burning, or anything else with an open flame that produces an ember are not allowed because the wind can carry floating embers away and start spot fires. Any person found guilty of violating a burn ban could face up to $500 in fines.
