Hattiesburg Zoo: black jaguar to be on display in December

The Hattiesburg Zoo now has a female black jaguar, and officials say Maya probably will be a permanent replacement for a male that died in January.
Animal care manager Stephen Taylor says the 13-year-old female will probably be out in her exhibit in early December. Quarantines of about a month are standard when zoos bring in animals new to them.
A news release Tuesday said Maya is on long-term loan from the Memphis Zoo, and Hattiesburg probably will be her permanent home.
According to the World Animal Foundation website, jaguar lifespans are thought to average 12 to 15 years in the wild, but some captive jaguars can live more than 20 years.
The exhibit where Maya will live includes a swimming pool and a glass window.
Comments